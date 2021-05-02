Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $364.77 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

