Credit Suisse Group Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $248.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.93.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 141,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.