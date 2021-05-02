Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

