KeyCorp Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of FTNT opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

