Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

