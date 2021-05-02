CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

