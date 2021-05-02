Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Financial Survey

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.19 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.22 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.68 $87.86 million $2.27 7.69

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 46.99%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.