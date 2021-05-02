Feathercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.91 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $11,502.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004228 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

