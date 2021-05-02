Tendies (TEND) Price Up 36.4% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.29 million and $4,480.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

