Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $498,056.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00008323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

