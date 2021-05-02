Datum Tops 1-Day Volume of $167,023.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Datum has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $167,023.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

