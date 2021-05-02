eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

