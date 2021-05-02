Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PUBGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.