PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

