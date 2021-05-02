Oppenheimer Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.