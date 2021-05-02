Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. Lennar has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

