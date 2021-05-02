TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
