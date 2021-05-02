TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

