Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.