Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.
About Iberdrola
