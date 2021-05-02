D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.41.

DHI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

