GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

