Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EFX. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.25.

EFX opened at $229.23 on Thursday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

