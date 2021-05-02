Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

