Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

