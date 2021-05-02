First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces $0.18 Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

