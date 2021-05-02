Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.