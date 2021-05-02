Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.