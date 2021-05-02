Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

