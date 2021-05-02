Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

TPX stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

