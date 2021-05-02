Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 239,039 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 239,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

