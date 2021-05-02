Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 3,769 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.