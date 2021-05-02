Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,965 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

