Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

