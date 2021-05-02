Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,906 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

