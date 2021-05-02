First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

