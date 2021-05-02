First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.