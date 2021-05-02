Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,881,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

