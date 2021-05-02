Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

