Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,942 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

