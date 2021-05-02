Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,495.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,474.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.