Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Kellogg has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
K opened at $62.42 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
