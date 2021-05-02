Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $62.42 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.