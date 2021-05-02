Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $496.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The figures improved year over year as well. Solid revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging on solid branch residential revenue growth. Expansion of gross margins buoys optimism as well. Chemed exited the first quarter of 2021 will no long-term debt, which is again a positive. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues, primarily due to a reduction in days-of-care during the reported quarter, was concerning. Continued adverse impacts on referrals from senior housing are discouraging too. Rising operating expenses and contraction of operating margin are concerns. Reimbursement hampering top-line growth, business seasonality and a tough competitive landscape are other headwinds. Overall, in the past six months, Chemed has underperformed its industry.”

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $476.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.95. Chemed has a twelve month low of $411.81 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

