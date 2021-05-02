Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 90,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.