Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.