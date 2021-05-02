Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Credit Suisse Group has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

