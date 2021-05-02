Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.19.

BYD opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

