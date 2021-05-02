HomeStreet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.84 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

