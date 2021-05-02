Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%.

NYSE VNCE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.37. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

