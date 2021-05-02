L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

LHX stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

