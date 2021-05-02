Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $269.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.75. Okta has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.