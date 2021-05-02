Triton International Limited (TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on June 24th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $50.17 on Friday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

