RING X PLATFORM Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $35.05 million and $736,749.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.58 or 0.08590264 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

