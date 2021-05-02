Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $31.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.